Above and beyond: Miss Sadie

Did you ever wonder how everything got done at your school when you were a kid? The halls were clean and everything in its proper place.

KSLA News 12's Doug Warner found someone whose hard work goes far beyond the halls of her Bossier Parish School. Miss Sadie Farley lives, breathes and prays for Elm Grove Elementary. Farley is a custodian at the school. Elm Grove Elementary Teacher Lisa Johnson says Farley does not get enough recognition. "I think so many times people behind the scenes don't get the attention they deserve," says Johnson. "She's the first here and the last to leave."

Everyday Miss Sadie comes in armed with a broom in her hand and a walkie talkie on her hip. "It just makes your heart feel good," says Miss Sadie.

Miss Sadie says she loves all the students at Elm Grove as if they were her own. "Oh, I just love them. I call them my babies, don't know all their names," says Miss Sadie. Miss Sadie's mother, Miss Lou, was also head custodian at Elm Grove.

Miss Sadie's son also works at the elementary. Her daughter works at Elm Grove Middle School.

Copyright 2012 KSLA. All rights reserved.