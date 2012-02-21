Car catches fire on I-20 EB in Bossier Parish - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Car catches fire on I-20 EB in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

A car fire on I20 just outside of Haughton has been brought under control.

Bossier Police Department Lt. Bill Davis says the car caught on fire on I-20 just east of Louisiana Downs Tuesday afternoon.

There are no injuries.

Firefighters have not determined the cause of the fire.

