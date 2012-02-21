Haughton man arrested on rape and incest charges

A Haughton man remains in jail on rape and incest charges.

Bossier Sheriff's detectives say 69-year-old James Bonacci was charged with aggravated incest, aggravated rape and pornography involving a juvenile.

The sheriff's office says detectives found out that Bonacci had allegedly raped a female family member several years ago when she was between the ages of 5 and 7. The girl, who is now a teenager, told detectives that Bonacci had sex with her on many occasions and he took pictures of her naked.

Detectives say Bonacci did admit to them he had approximately 1,000 videos of child pornography on his computer, but he said he did not rape any family members.

The sheriff's department got a warrant and took computer equipment and cameras from Bonacci's home. Detectives say they're continuing to investigate and Bonacci may face further charges.

Detectives say Bonacci was taken to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking, and his bond is set at $780,000.

Bossier Schools hired Bonacci back in 2006 as a bus driver, and he lost that job yesterday, Wednesday Feb 21st, following his arrest.



According to Bossier Schools officials Bonacci's criminal history was checked out thoroughly. Bossier school officials say all bus drivers are scrutinized through law enforcement background checks.

He was cleared through an FBI check, an L.A.S.P. check, and a local police check.

All bus applicants are finger printed, and drug tested before they're considered for a job.

Some Bossier parents are disturbed to know that someone facing those charges was so close to so many kids.



"I don't feel safe. When kids get on the bus you automatically think that they're safe with the bus driver and finding that out, that makes you want to look into who your kid is riding with," said Stephen Jones, a parent of two kids who ride a school bus.



Bonacci's charges are not related to children that rode his bus.

