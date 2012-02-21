New child sex charges against former ETX officer

A former East Texas police officer and pastor is back behind bars, charged with two new counts of sexual indecency with a child.



Eddie Nichols, 49, was arrested on Friday for sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.



According to court records, the new charge is in connection with a July 2001 incident in which Nichols is accused of fondling and exposing himself.



Nichols is already facing charges in connection with other allegations of indecency involving the same young female victims, ranging in age from 11 to 15.



Nichols was first arrested in September of 2011, after two of the girls told school counselors that he had touched them inappropriately.



Nichols was arrested again in December on a third charge of sexual indecency with a child, accused of bathing a 15-year-old girl back in 2002, and indicted by a grand jury on the charge in January.



At the time of his arrest, Nichols was a deputy with the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. He was fired immediately upon his arrest by the Texas Rangers. At the time of the alleged incident, Nichols was an officer with the Marshall Police Department, where he had worked for 13 years. He also served as the department's chaplain.



Both he and his wife, Sharon Renee Nichols, 33, were indicted on the first two charges in October.



Sharon Nichols was a deputy county clerk for Harrison County. She is no longer employed by the county, but remains free on bond. Court records show the father of Sharon's two daughters from a previous marriage now has temporary custody of the girls. No reason is given in the paperwork.

Eddie Nichols was free on bond until his arrest on Friday. He is now back in jail, held on $200,000 bond on the new charges.



The Texas Rangers and the Harrison County District Attorney's Office are conducting the investigation.

