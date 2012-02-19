Spotlight on Black History: Toni Morrison - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

In this Black History Moment, KSLA News 12 shines the spotlight on Toni Morrison.

Morrison became the first African American to win a Nobel prize in literature. In 1988, she also received the Pulitzer prize for her book "Beloved." Morrison was born on February 19,1931 in Lorian, Ohio. We salute Toni Morrison.

