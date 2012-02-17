Motorcyclist injured in crash with car, three occupants injured

A motorcycle rider appears to have run into a car near Easy Street and Stoner Avenue Friday evening just before 7:00 p.m.

The cyclist has a compound fracture to leg, and may have suffered even more injuries. A witness tells KSLA News 12's Fred Childers that the motorcycle may have hit a nearby pole.

Three people in the car were injured, though the extent of their injuries are unknown. Two occupants of the car were transported to the hospital by EMS personnel.

