Texarkana call center hiring 200 workers immediately

An ArkLaTex call center is scheduling a series of job fairs in hoping of hiring at least 200 people.



Harte-Hanks of Texarkana is an in-bound customer service call center which currently employs about 450 people.

Call center site director Harte Hanks tells KSLA News 12 clients of the company have increased its workload, which has prompted the Texarkana call center to hire more personnel.

The first in a series of job fairs takes place Saturday, February 18, 2012, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Other job fairs are scheduled for next Thursday and Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., and again Saturday, February 25, 2012 at 9:00 a.m.

Arterbury said "…what I really need you to know is one how to use a computer, how to move around on web sites some trouble shooting skills with any type of mobile devices we train it all so as long as you know how to point and click on a computer we will train you up to take a call."

One of Harte-Hanks contracts deals with printing tickets for major league baseball games.

You can apply for employment by attending one of the job fairs at 1825 N. Robison Rd, Texarkana, TX, or by going online to www.adeccousa.com.

Copyright 2012 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved.