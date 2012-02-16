Baby found unconscious, Shreveport Police investigating

This just in to the KSLA News 12 Newsroom...Shreveport Firefighters have rushed a one-year-old baby to the hospital.

Firefighters responded to an EMS call at a home in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood just before 7 a.m. and found the one-year-old unconscious.

Right now Shreveport Police are at a home in the 6800 block of Broadway Ave. investigating.

We have a crew headed to both the hospital and the scene. Stay tuned both on air and online for updates.

