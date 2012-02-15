Spotlight on Black History: Alana Beard

As part of Black History Month, KSLA News 12 shines the spotlight on professional basketball player Alana Beard.

Beard is from Shreveport and currently plays for the LA Sparks. She played basketball at Southwood High School where she led the team to four consecutive state titles before heading to Duke University. Beard is founder and president of the Alana Beard Foundation. The foundation sponsors seven AAU teams including one team in Shreveport.

