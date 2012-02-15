Spotlight on Black History: Central High School

In this Black History Moment, KSLA News 12 spotlights Central Colored High School.

Built in 1917, it was the first and only public school for African American children at the time. Central later became a junior high school and is now an elementary school. Old Central High School was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1991. We salute Central Colored High School.

