Deputies investigating death of 2-year-old, suspect on the run

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 2 year old child that occurred on Sunday morning at approximately 1:00 AM.

Yeli Madalyn Jimenez was brought to the emergency room of Good Shepherd Hospital in Marshall by her mother, Felipa Dominguez.

The mother stated to emergency room staff that the child, who would have turned 3 years old on February 21, had fallen from a bed at her home on Liberty Church Rd in Marshall and when she went to check on her, found her unconscious on the floor.

Medical staff at GSMH pronounced the child deceased after attempting to revive her. An autopsy was performed and the results indicated that the child had died from massive blunt trauma.

Investigators interviewed family members, as well as the mother, to determine that the boyfriend of the mother, Jose Luis Casiano-Aburto, a Hispanic male, approximately 27 years old, had allegedly struck the child in the abdomen and had previously assaulted the mother. They had only been dating a few months, and the mother told investigators that she was intimidated by him and scared of him.

The father of the half-sister of the victim says he reported the couple, Felipa Dominguez, and her boyfriend, Jose Casiano, to CPS for some injuries he found on his daughter last year. In September of 2011, they sent him a letter, indicating that all abuse has been ruled out. He reported both on behalf of his daughter, Jezebel, and of Yeli, the little girl that was killed over the weekend.

[View the TX DFPS Child Protective Services letter here]

KSLA News 12 has learned that the younger sister of the child killed on Sunday has been removed from the mother's custody and placed with her father. Police say the mother is not facing any charges at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

As investigators began to search for the suspect to conduct an interview, it was discovered he had fled to Mexico on Monday afternoon and had gained entry. Within 24 hours of the child's death a probable cause affidavit was prepared and an arrest warrant for Capital Murder has been issued by the Harrison County District Attorney's Office.

The suspect was illegally in the US from Mexico and the US Marshals, US Border Patrol Agents, Homeland Security and Mexican authorities have offered assistance to find the suspect and return him to the United States.

