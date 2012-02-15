Spotlight on Black History: Barbara Norton - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Spotlight on Black History: Barbara Norton

Caddo Parish District 3 Representative Barbara M. Norton
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

As part of Black History Month, KSLA News 12 spotlights Representative Barbara Norton.

Norton represents Caddo Parish, district three. She was recently re-elected to the Louisiana House. Norton is secretary for the Louisiana Black Caucus. Norton's organization, The African American Celebration Committee, has donated more than 9,000 pairs of brand new shoes to under-privileged children. Last year, she also held a warm blanket drive for senior citizens.

