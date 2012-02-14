Spotlight on Black History: Cedric Glover - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Spotlight on Black History: Cedric Glover

Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

In this Black History Moment, KSLA News 12 salutes Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover.

Glover made history on 2007 as Shreveport's first African American mayor. In 1990, Glover was the youngest individual ever elected to the Shreveport city council. He has also served in the Louisiana House of Representatives. Mayor Glover has served on many boards and community organizations.

Copyright 2012 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly