Spotlight on Black History: Rosa Parks

In this Black History Moment, KSLA News 12 honors Rosa Louise Parks.

Parks is recognized as the "Mother of the Modern Day Civil Rights Movement" in America. In 1955, she refused to give up her seat to a white male passenger on a Montgomery, Alabama bus. That triggered a wave of bus boycotts throughout the U.S. Parks received more than 43 honorary doctorate degrees and hundreds of awards. In 2000, a museum and library was built in her honor in Montgomery. Her story was made into a film and broadcast on the CBS network in 2002. Rosa Parks died in 2005. We salute her for her courage, dignity and determination.

