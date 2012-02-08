Above and Beyond: Renesting Project

EDITORS NOTE: Throughout the month of February, KSLA News 12 is profiling ArkLaTex residents who go above and beyond to help their community. All profiles are selected from submissions from our viewers.

It began as a small missions idea at a Bossier City church, but it's turned into much more - a massive effort to help our homeless. The Renesting Project is led by Noel Haacker, who first thought of the idea while volunteering with Asbury Methodist Church in Bossier City.

"I had been struggling, fighting this feeling that I was suppose to be doing more. It was like God was pushing me", says Haacker.

Renesting provides household goods, everything from furniture to forks, to homeless people making the transition into a permanent home. "When an apartment is furnished, they're far more likely to stay and to become stable and get on their feet again, " adds Haacker.

"It's amazing proof that someone who follows a calling on them. Now she's connected her faith with the needs in the community," says Angela Pfanner, program director at Asbury when asked about why Haacker is deserving of the honor.

