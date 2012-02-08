Cyberbullying: Teen accused of aiding in suicide

A Bossier City judge met with both sides of a cyberbullying incident that may have led to a 15-year-old's suicide in May of last year.

Police say 17-year-old Jason Patrick Thomas is accused of criminal assistance to suicide after 15-year-old Danielle Cox took her life in May of 2011. Thomas is accused of sending more than 100 text messages to Danielle encouraging her to kill herself. Judge Joe Bleich granted a motion to allow the defense and the state to examine Danielle's medical records. Both sides are under tight restrictions. The trial is expected to begin in May.

Last year, Danielle it was reported that Danielle had diabetes and suffered from depression.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2012 KSLA. All rights reserved.