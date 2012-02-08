Spotlight on Black History: Pastor Prince A. Gipson

In this Black History Moment, KSLA News 12 spotlights Pastor Prince A. Gipson, Jr.

Pastor Gipson was born in Monroe in 1953. He is an alumnus of Purdue University and Louisiana Baptist University. He served as first president of the Bossier Parish NAACP from 1986 to 1988. In 1993, he became the founding pastor of Christ Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Shreveport. He established the Eagles Wings Baptist Ministries Millennium scholarship fund for college bound high school graduates. Pastor Gipson currently serves as Dean of the E. Edward Jones Academy of Preaching.

Copyright 2012 KSLA. All rights reserved.