Spotlight on Black History: Morris "Mo" Claiborne

As part of Black History Month, KSLA News 12 shined the spotlight on Louisiana State University Cornerback Morris "Mo" Claiborne.

Claiborne is a Shreveport native and graduate of Fair Park High School. He just finished an impressive season at LSU. Claiborne is known for his tremendous speed with shutdown skills and size. He has received numerous awards including the 2011 Thorpe Award, 2011 SEC Conference Defensive Player of the Year and First-Time All SEC. Claiborne was also voted to be on the All-American Team. A few weeks ago, "Mo" announced he will be entering the 2012 NFL Draft. He is expected to be a Top-10 pick and could go in the Top Five. KSLA News 12 salutes Morris "Mo" Claiborne.

