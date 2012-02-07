Loretta Luttrell found incompetent to stand trial

Loretta Moore Luttrell has been ruled incompetent to stand trial for first degree murder in the July, 2010 murder for hire of Ernest Luttrell.

Ernest Luttrell was found shot to death inside his residence in the 12200 block of Greenwood-Springridge Rd. in Keithville.

The 71-year-old is accused of hiring a Caddo Parish couple to kill her husband. Her family claims she has Alzheimers and that she did not have the mental capacity to commit the crime.

Tina Vanmoerkerque entered a guilty plea rather than face trial in January. 28-year-old Erick Dewayne Crain, the admitted trigger man, pled guilty in June of last year to first-degree murder. Crain is serving a life sentence.

Judge John Mosely issued the ruling Tuesday following a sanity hearing in Caddo Parish District Court.

