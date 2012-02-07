Spotlight on Black History: Semmie Buffin

In this Black History Moment, KSLA News 12 spotlights Semmie Buffin, known to all of us as Mr. Semmie.

February 4th marks Mr. Semmie's 36th year at KSLA News 12. Buffin was the first African American to work in this industry and trained other photographers along the way. He has been at KSLA News 12 through many changes from film to tape and now, digital. Buffin has worn many hats here at the station. He is currently chief photographer. We salute KSLA News 12 Video journalist Semmie Buffin.

