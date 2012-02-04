Spotlight on Black History: Michael Tyler

In this Black History Moment, KSLA News 12 spotlighted Michael Tyler.

Tyler is the Food and Beverage Director for the Northwest Louisiana region for Ceasars Entertainment. Michael oversees Horseshoe-Bossier City and Harrah's Louisiana Downs. He joined the Horseshoe in 1999 as a manager and shortly after he was promoted and doubled his responsibilities. For five consecutive years Jack Binion's Steakhouse at the Horseshoe has won the number one steakhouse in riverboat gaming according to Casino Player Magazine. Tyler was selected Leader of the Quarter in 2004, Leader of the Year in 2005. We salute Michael Tyler.

