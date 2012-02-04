Spotlight on Black History: Sheva Sims

As part of Black History Month, KSLA News 12 shined the spotlight on the Honorable Sheva Sims.

Sims was elected Shreveport City Court Judge in November 2011. She was sworn in a month later. Sims has a Bachelor's Degree from Dillard University and is a former mathematics teacher and musician. She went on to get her law degree from Southern University. Sims has 17 years of experience as an attorney. As judge she will oversee traffic, criminal, and civil cases. KSLA News 12 salutes the Honorable Sheva Sims.

