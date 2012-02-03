Coleman found guilty for a second time in minister's murder

A Caddo Parish Jury found Robert Coleman guilty as charged of first degree murder on Friday in the robbery death of retired Blanchard minister Julian Brandon.

Coleman was convicted and sentenced to death in 2005, but his conviction was overturned in 2007 by the Louisiana Supreme Court, which agreed that his rights were violated by prosecutors when they dismissed a black juror from Coleman's murder trial on racial grounds.

The trial began on Monday. On Friday, the jury took just over an hour to reach the verdict. "On behalf of the District Attorney's Office, and speaking for everybody involved, we're very pleased with the outcome. We still have a whole phase to go to, and we're just trying to buckle down and present our case to the best of our ability," says Shreveport Assistant District Attorney Lee Hall.

The sentencing phase is set to begin Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Caddo Parish District Attorney Office Spokesperson Pat Culverhouse says the office will once again seek the death penalty. Culverhouse says the penalty phase of the trial will most likely last a couple of days. Witnesses will be presented by both sides and usually takes some time.

