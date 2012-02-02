Spotlight on Black History: Willie Shaw - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Spotlight on Black History: Willie Shaw

Shreveport Police Chief Willie Shaw
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

As part of Black History Month, KSLA News 12 spotlighted Shreveport Police Chief Willie Shaw.

Shaw has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience. Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover named him chief in July 2010 after Shaw's appointment by city council. Shaw oversees almost 600 officers and his department handles more than 250,000 calls for service. Last year, the number of homicides was 19--the lowest since 1970.

