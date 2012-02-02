Spotlight on Black History: Ernest Gaines

In KSLA News 12's Black History moment, we shine the spotlight on Ernest Gaines.

Gaines was born on the River Lake Plantation in Pointe Coupee Parish. He's known for his 1971 novel, "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman". In 1974, it became a film seen nationally and won nine Emmy Awards. Since 1983, Gaines has been writer-in-residence at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. He and his wife built a house on land once a part of that plantation where he spent his childhood.

