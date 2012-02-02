KSLA News 12 Special Report: Prepping in the ArkLaTex

Bob Hays shows off some of the survival gear he stocks in his store

Prophecy after prophecy claims to predict the end of the world, whether it's the "end times" or simply the end of the world as we know it.

That's why there is growing community of survivalists, some of whom also call themselves 'preppers.' It's a term used to describe those who stock up on supplies like water, food and even weapons. They also seek to educate themselves on survival strategies and skills, and like many others all across the country, preppers in the Ark-La-Tex are gearing up for whatever disastrous scenario might arise.

Depending on who you ask, it could be an economic meltdown, the collapse of our government, nuclear attack, widespread natural disaster or a major failure in the nation's power grid. Worries about the so-called "Y2K Bug" prompted a round of prepping for the potential technological disaster that some believed loomed at turn of the 21st century.

The owner of Bob's Army Navy Surplus in Keithville says concerns about such scenarios tend to boost his business. "It comes in waves. If something dramatic happens, they say they want to be prepared in case something like that happens," says Bob Hays.

Lately, everything from sleeping bags to survival guides have been selling big. "Preparation also requires survival gear and ammunition for Bob's customers. That includes assault vests to keep ammo handy and surgical kits to treat wounds.

Hays says not all of his survivalist customers know what exactly they are preparing for, but they're are preparing all the same. "They've got their own food, but someone's going to want to take that from them. And they've got to be prepared to defend themselves and their home."

From security and shelter to fuel and clean water, there is a lot to consider in any given scenario. Disruptions in power, communications, travel and even the potential for the loss of law and order pose potential problems that Preppers know are better handled with planning and survival skills.

Click here for the American Prepper's Network Basic Survival Checklist.



Others are preparing in different ways, and focusing on long-term self-sufficiency. Stephanie Dellenbach has a full year's worth of food for her family in her pantry, but she doesn't call herself a prepper.

"I have insurance for my car, I have insurance for my house, but this is my emergency insurance. If something were to happen, ‘Plan A' is not going to be available, most likely," says Dellenbach.

Click here for an interactive look at what's inside Dellenbach's pantry.

Stephanie and her family are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, a church that stresses the importance of emergency preparation. She says she started her stash of food years ago, and it's become a lifestyle. Dellenbach says her children even learned at an early age to grind corn and wheat into flour for breads.

In her pantry are freeze-dried fruits, vegetables, grains and proteins. Some items are estimated to keep for 50 years.

