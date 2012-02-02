Spotlight on Black History: Lonnie Smith

As part of Black History Month, KSLA News 12 spotlighted Machinist Mate Third Class Lonnie Smith of Frierson, Louisiana.

Smith was stationed aboard the USS Ethan Allen from April 1973 to 1976. Smith was part of the SBN 608 Blue Crew. He was the only African American on the USS Ethan Allen at that time. Smith was a qualified submariner and the Ethan Allen was the first fleet ballistic nuclear missile type sub. Smith says the Allen was a great boat and as an African American aboard, it made him feel part of something great.

