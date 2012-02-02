Spotlight on Black History: Joyce Bowman

In this Black History moment, KSLA News 12 spotlights District Five Caddo Parish Commissioner Joyce Bowman.

Bowman, 57, is the first Black elected official to chair both the Caddo commission and Shreveport city council. She is the only African American female to serve as acting mayor. Bowman announced she would seek re-election. She was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis on 2008. We salute Caddo Parish Commissioner Joyce Bowman.

