Banana Worm Bread



Ingredients:

1/2 cup shortening

3/4 cup sugar

2 bananas, mashed

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon soda

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup chopped nuts

2 eggs

1/4 cup dry-roasted army worms

Directions: Mix together all ingredients. Bake in greased loaf pan at 350 degrees for about 1 hour.



Chocolate Chirpie Chip Cookies

Ingredients:

2 1/4 cup flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

1 cup butter, softened

3/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

2 eggs

1 12-ounce chocolate chips

1 cup chopped nuts

1/2 cup dry-roasted crickets

Directions: Preheat oven to 375. In small bowl, combine flour, baking soda and salt; set aside.



In large bowl, combine butter, sugar, brown sugar and vanilla; beat until creamy. Beat in eggs.



Gradually add flour mixture and insects, mix well. Stir in chocolate chips. Drop by rounded measuring teaspoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheet.



Bake for 8-10 minutes.



Mealworm Fried Rice



Ingredients:

1 egg, beaten

1 tsp. oil

3/4 c. water

1/4 c. chopped onions

4 tsp. soy sauce

1/8 tsp. garlic powder

1 c. minute rice

1 c. cooked mealworms

Directions: Scramble egg in a saucepan, stirring to break egg into pieces. Add water, soy sauce, garlic and onions. Bring to a boil. Stir in rice. Cover; remove from heat and let stand five minutes.

BUGGY RECIPES: Insect recipes courtesy of Manataka American Indian Council. Click here for more.





