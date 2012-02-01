Seaton denied freedom before sentencing on rape conviction

A less vibrant, tired-looking Rick Seaton was ushered into a Caddo Parish courtroom handcuffs and a red jumpsuit on Wednesday afternoon, where his attorneys asked for him to be set free on bail until his sentencing.

The former Assistant Chief Administrative Officer for the city of Shreveport was convicted of forcible rape and abuse of office on January 13th, following a week-long bench trial.

The charges stemmed from an incident that happened following the 2010 Independence Bowl, in which Seaton was accused of raping an 18-year-old woman inside Shreveport's Government Plaza following the game.

On Wednesday, Seaton's attorney, Marty Stroud, requested bond while an appeal is filed and until the Second Circuit Court of Appeal would issue a ruling.

Seaton's father took the stand, testifying that over the past year, his son made every court appearance while he lived with him. He also testified that his son is in debt in the amount of $450,000, and has no money to flee.

A church friend was also called to the stand to testify to Seaton's character, and to whether he is a flight risk or danger to society.

In spite of that testimony, Judge Ramona Emanuel said she does consider Seaton to be a potential flight risk and threat to the community and set bail for $25,000 for the abuse of office conviction and denied bail on the forcible rape conviction.

This means Seaton will remain in jail until his sentencing, which is set for Feb 29th 2pm. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

Judge Emanuel also set that date to hear any post verdict motions which may be filed by the defense.

