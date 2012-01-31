KSLA News 12 Special Reports

President Trump pulled out of the joint statement while citing - on Twitter - "false statements" by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.More >>
"Ocean's 8," the female-led overall of the starry "Ocean's" franchise, opened with $41.5 million at the box office, taking the weekend's top spot from the fast-falling "Solo: A Star Wars Story.".More >>
"The Band's Visit," which embraces foreign cultures working together, found a sweet spot with Tony voters, winning best musical, while "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" took best play.More >>
An 80-story office building set to open this week at the World Trade Center this week will be the third completed skyscraper at the site where the twin towers stood.More >>
Survivors, victims' relatives and Orlando residents are marking the second anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting with a remembrance ceremony, a run, art exhibits and litigation.More >>
"Oh, my God. It was very frustrating. Walking on the stage is one of the biggest moments of your life."More >>
A couple projects will impact some Shreveport motorists' commutes.More >>
Cuba has released details on the latest mysterious health incident involving a U.S. diplomat, saying that Cuban officials learned of the episode late last month when the U.S. said that an embassy official felt ill...More >>
Cuba has released details on the latest mysterious health incident involving a U.S. diplomat, saying that Cuban officials learned of the episode late last month when the U.S. said that an embassy official felt ill after hearing 'undefined sounds.'.
One man is wounded and another is on the run in the wake of a shooting during an argument in Minden.More >>
