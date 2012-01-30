NSU's Mosley sweeps awards

[Information provided by Northwestern St Athletics]

NATCHITOCHES -- Northwestern State senior center William Mosley was named the national Mid-Major Player of the Week by College Sports Madness on Monday, along with capturing the Southland Conference Player of the Week award and sharing the Louisiana Player of the Week honor.

Mosley averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds, 5.5 blocks, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals while shooting 67 percent from the field in the Demons' wins over Lamar and Southeastern Louisiana last week. His activity keyed a defense which held Lamar and SLU to a combined 30.5 percent (40-131) shooting aim and 110 combined points. Southeastern did not score in the game's last 9:15 Saturday as the Demons won 55-38, holding the Lions to the lowest point total by an NSU foe since 1971.

Mosley, a 6-7 Shreveport-Huntington product who graduated from NSU last month, rejected 6 shots against Southeastern and climbed two spots Saturday to 17th on the all-time NCAA career blocked shots list, raising his total to 421. If he maintains his 4.3 season's average, he will rise to 12th all-time by the end of this week. He is the shortest player in the career top 20.

He is second in conference and state history in blocked shots beyond 7-2 Wojciech Myrda, who had 535 for Louisiana-Monroe from 1997-2002. With 1,023 career rebounds, Mosley is 8 away from cracking the Southland's career top 10 in that category.

Mosley is averaging 11 points and 10.1 rebounds overall, and 14.3 points and 13 rebounds in conference play.

Southeastern's total was the smallest score by an NSU foe since a 25-21 double overtime homecourt loss 42 years ago to a nationally-ranked Louisiana-Lafayette team before both programs moved up to Division I. The Demons held the ball in that game, which came 14 years before the shot clock was instituted in 1985.

Northwestern (12-9 overall, 5-2 in the Southland ) takes a three-game winning streak on the road Wednesday to wrap up the first half of the Southland race at Central Arkansas, then comes home Saturday for a third home game in four outings, against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Demon Basketball Reunion Day.

Tulane's Ricky Tarrant shared the state honor with Mosley. The Southland award is voted on by the league's basketball publicists, while members of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association select the weekly state player of the week. Editors for College Sports Madness choose their award winners.