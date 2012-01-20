NWLA Mardi Gras events and information

The 2012 Mardi Gras season is officially underway in Shreveport - Bossier.

From now through Fat Tuesday, which falls on Tuesday, Feb. 21, locals and visitors alike can enjoy at least five parades and several other special events.

The major parades for Shreveport - Bossier:

Organizers of this year's parades say both the Krewe of Centaur and the Krewe of Gemini parades will roll at 4:30 p.m. following a route that includes Clyde Fant Parkway along the Shreveport riverfront, Shreveport-Barksdale Highway, and East King's Highway.

The Krewe of Highland parade will roll through Shreveport's Highland neighborhood. The family-friendly parade begins at 2 p.m.

And wrapping up the 2012 Mardi Gras season in Shreveport - Bossier, The Krewe of Aesclepius Children's Parade, a parade geared towards families and children, will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Pierre Bossier Mall, 2950 E. Texas Street in Bossier City.

