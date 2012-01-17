THE CRAIG FERGUSON PERFORMANCE SET FOR FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 2012
HAS BEEN CANCELLED.
Therefore the ticket giveaway has been canceled.
Craig Ferguson Performance Ticket Giveaway
OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES
- Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by KSLA-TV, 1812 Fairfield Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71101; Outback Concerts, 209 10th Ave. South – Ste 222, Nashville, TN 37203; The Strand Theatre, 619 Louisiana Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71101 ("Sponsor(s)"). The promotion begins at 4:30am on January 18, 2012 and ends at 7:00am on January 19, 2012. Entries must be received by 7:00am on January 19, 2012. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
- Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older and who live in one of the following parishes or counties inside the KSLA-TV television viewing area: Caddo, Bossier, Webster, DeSoto, Sabine, Red River, Bienville, Natchitoches, Claiborne, Columbia, Lafayette, Hempstead, Howard, Sevier, Little River, McCurtain, Bowie, Miller, Cass, Morris, Titus, Marion, Harrison, Panola, Shelby. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., KSLA-TV, and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per household will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified. Anyone who has won a prize from KSLA-TV valued at $600 or more in the last 12 months are not eligible to participate in this prize promotion.
- How to Enter. There is one way to enter this promotion. Beginning January 18, 2012 individuals must watch for the cue to call weekdays during KSLA News 12 This Morning from January 18, 2012 through January 19, 2012 (on television). Individuals must be the twelfth caller after the cue to call is announced in order to win. KSLA News 12 reserves the right to delay or cancel a cue to call due to severe weather and/or breaking news coverage. All entries become property of the Sponsor(s), and the Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants.
Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An "authorized account holder" shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.
Entrants agree not to upload post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).
Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.
- Prize(s). There are two (2) sets of five (5) tickets to the Craig Ferguson performance at The Strand Theatre on Friday, January 20, 2012 at 7:30pm. The prize package is valued at $247.50. One set will be given away on Wednesday, January 18, 2012 and the other set will be given away on Thursday, January 19, 2012.
No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned. Sponsor(s) reserves the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.
- How the Prizes are Awarded. The 12th (twelfth) caller will win the tickets. If the winner is ineligible for the prize, or for any reason, declines the receipt of the prize, a new winner may be drawn by the station. KSLA News 12 reserves the right to videotape the pick-up/delivery process and broadcast it on our news.
- Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
- Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Driver's license or other appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize. The winner(s) and/or any other persons necessary will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility by Friday, January 20, 2012 at 5:00pm or the prize will be forfeited.
Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes incurred by participating in the promotion, including, but not limited to, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. KSLA-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from KSLA-TV if KSLA-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. Prize(s) may not be exchanged for cash or any other consideration.
Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that KSLA-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner's name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.
- Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.
- Sponsor's Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by KSLA-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by KSLA-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor's/Sponsors' web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).
- List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to KSLA-TV, 1812 Fairfield Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71101.