Child reportedly thrown from vehicle in east Texas crash

Officials tell our east Texas partner station, KLTV, that two people have been hospitalized as the result of a two-vehicle wreck in Longview.

The accident occurred around 2:20 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Heritage street and Gilmer road in Longview.

Officials also say that a child may have been ejected from one of the vehicles.

