Now on iPad: FREE KSLA News 12 app!

KSLA News 12 has free news & weather apps for iPhone and Android devices.

KSLA News 12 has free news & weather apps for iPhone and Android devices.

Also on the Web

KSLA News 12 has new news & weather apps for iPhone and Android devices.

KSLA News 12 has brand new, completely redesigned news & weather apps for iPhone and Android devices.

Download The New KSLA News 12 Apps

Links In The News

Our FREE KSLA News 12 app is now available, fully designed and optimized for the iPad.

Some features include:

Breaking news alerts

Local news headlines and video

Interactive ticker scrolls breaking news, top stories and weather alerts

Customizable view setting allows you to view stories in a thumbnail or list display

Optimized for faster load time

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE KSLA NEWS 12 FOR IPAD APP

*requires iOS 6.0 or later





KSLA News 12 app for your smart phone



Click here to download!

Other features include:

Interactive first time user experience offers tips for exploring and navigating

Live, animated radar with hourly, 10-day forecasts

Current location (GPS) setting option weather information

My Report

Copyright 2012 KSLA. All rights reserved.