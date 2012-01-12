Library "Amnesty Days; Food For Thought" nets huge food donation

Food Bank officials made the plea and the public responded!

Shreve Memorial Library netted 5,345 pounds of food for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana during its "Amnesty Days Food for Thought" campaign. The food was delivered on Thursday, January 12, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. The library hosted amnesty days, "Food for Thought" throughout the month of December for library patrons with overdue fines. For each non-perishable food item donated, all overdue fines were forgiven. The response was phenomenal! This has been the largest donation to the food bank so far this year.

Food Bank officials say this time of the year is most crucial for them, because coming out of the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays their shelves are usually just about bare. Shreve Memorial Library is grateful to serve the citizens of Caddo Parish, not only with information and entertainment, but by helping other agencies help people.

Shreve Memorial Library hosted amnesty days back in March of last year and collected over a ton of food. "With the downturn of the economy, we recognized that many are struggling along with the agencies that are in place to help them. By offering fine forgiveness, it gives an opportunity to do goodwill toward our patrons and help other non-profit agencies help people," said Ivy Woodard-Latin, Public Relations Coordinator.

