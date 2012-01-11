Trial date set for Shreveport mother and son accused of jury tampering

A trial date has been set after a Shreveport woman and her son appeared in a Caddo courtroom together Wednesday for an evidentiary hearing on a charge of conspiracy to commit jury tampering.

A trial date was set for May 7th for Alicia Ann Tucker and Lamondre Tucker after a three-hour hearing. Caddo Parish District Court Judge Scott Crichton denied a total of 29 defense motions for charges against the mother and son.

The charge came about during the murder trial for Lamondre Tucker, who was sentenced to death in June 2011 to death by lethal injection for the murder of 18-year-old Tavia Sills. According to prosecutors, the Tuckers tried to coerce a potential juror into changing their testimony in an attempt to get on the jury for Lamondre's trial.

