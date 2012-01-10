Last horse seized from Sabine Parish ranch

The last horse has been removed from a Many, Louisiana property where dozens have been found dead and malnourished in what is being described as one of the worst cases of animal cruelty in Sabine Parish history.

At least 25 horses were found dead Saturday by members of the local humane society on Charles Ford's Ol' Home Ranch just southwest of Many.

By power of a court order granted on Friday, animal rescue crews worked through the weekend, searching an area of about 400 acres for horses and removing the surviving ones.

Others were found dead, stacked on top of one another in the woods.

"Horses die and cows die, we know that," says Larry Kelly with the Sabine Humane Society, "but not from the causes that these horses die."

Working with the Sabine Humane Society and the Louisiana Horse Rescue Association, a team from the LSU Veterinary School's Equine Response Team on Sunday examined and counted the survivors, taking blood samples and tagging them with microchips.

Larry Kelly says that by Noon on Tuesday, all of the horses had been removed from the property.

According to their web site, the Louisiana Horse Rescue Association has taken in 45 of the rescued horses, the Sabine Human Society an additional 13.

The property owner, 46-year-old Charles ford, has been cited for cruelty to animals. He is free on $2,500 bond.

