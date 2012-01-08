Fatal crash in Bossier Parish claims life of Coushatta woman

A two-vehicle crash in Bossier Parish has resulted in the death of a Coushatta woman.



Louisiana State Police Troop G Troopers responded to the crash on US Hwy 71, approximately 3 miles south of LA 157, Sunday at about 5:30 a.m.

The investigation revealed that a 2008 Jeep Liberty was traveling south on US 71 when it crossed the center-line and struck a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier head-on.



The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 44-year-old Kimberly Born from Coushatta was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner's Office.



The driver of the Jeep, identified as 24-year-old Matthew Brinkley from Anacoco, La, was transported to Willis-Knighton Pierremont Hospital with moderate injuries.



Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. The crash is still under investigation and charges are pending against Brinkley.



While not all crashes are survivable, the proper wearing of a seat belt and the correct use of age and size appropriate child restraints are still the best ways to reduce injuries and deaths in traffic crashes.



This is the first fatal crash investigated by Troop G Troopers in 2012.



