PROGRAMMING ALERT: KSLA's Sunday lineup - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

PROGRAMMING ALERT: KSLA's Sunday lineup

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Due to football coverage, KSLA's Sunday lineup has changed.

3:00pm - 7:00pm     AFC Wild Card Game

7:00pm - 8:00pm     60 Minutes

8:00pm - A KSLA-12 Sports Special - Destiny in the Dome: Winner Takes All

9:00pm - 10:00pm      CSI Miami

10:00pm - 10:35pm    KSLA News 12 at 10

10:35pm - 11:35pm Lake Bethlehem

11:35pm - 12:35pm    The Good Wife

Times are subject to change due to the length of AFC Wild Card coverage.

Powered by Frankly