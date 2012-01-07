Horses to be removed from Sabine Parish ranch

A judge ruled on Friday that a owner of a ranch in Sabine Parish must allow dozens of starving horses to be removed from the property.

Sabine Humane Society Cruelty Investigator Larry Kelly said animal rescue crews will begin removing dozens of horses from the Ark-La-Tex ranch Saturday. Kelly gave the judge the evidence that led to the ruling for the horses to be taken off the property. The ranch is just southwest of Many, Louisiana.

"The horses just weren't fed enough for whatever reason," said Kelly. "We asked him for a warrant for arrest, search and seizure of the animals to arrest the owner and search, seizure of the animals."

Kelly said the Sabine Humane Society had been working with the owner since November to help keep all the horses fed, but the owner couldn't afford to feed them.

"They went downhill and we eventually did everything we could without taking them and then we took them," said Kelly. Kelly said at least five horses died so far.

The Louisiana Horse Rescue Association says they'll begin moving some of the horses on Saturday and Sunday to the New Orleans area where the group can find them a home. Sunny Francois is with the rescue association said her group expects this effort will take their entire budget of $45,000 for the year. Francois said the group will be holding fundraisers.

Copyright 2012 KSLA. All rights reserved.