Louisiana Tech signs offensive lineman

RUSTON, La.- Lost in the shuffle of all of the pomp and pageantry of Louisiana Tech's appearance at the San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl against No. 15 TCU was an addition to the Bulldog program as Tech inked offensive lineman Alec Davis to a National Letter of Intent.



Davis spent the last two years as the starting center for Orange Coast Junior College in Costa Mesa, Calif. Where he was named first team all-division and first team all-conference.



Prior to Orange Coast, Davis lettered all four years at Mission Viejo High School, leading his team to a 12-1 record his senior year (2009). His high school team was ranked third in the state and 14th in the nation that season with a high-powered offense that averaged 43.3 points per game.



