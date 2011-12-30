POLL RESULTS: Top 12 Stories of 2011 - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

POLL RESULTS: Top 12 Stories of 2011

We asked you for your input, and put the Top 12 Stories of 2011 to a vote.  Here are the results.  

12. Sixth casino approved for Shreveport-Bossier (5 votes)

11. Homeowners sued over sign supporting Marine (23 votes)

10. Child trapped in kiddie ride at State Fair of Louisiana (25 votes)

9. Ja'Marsay Summerfield: Child found dead in shed (28 votes)

8. Celeste Lowe: Stepmother, father accused in beating death (31 votes)

7. LSU Tigers undefeated (33 votes)

6. Redwater, TX triple murder, teen arrested (36 votes)

5. Bossier City triple murder at Norris Appliance Center (37 votes)

4. Navy SEALs from Shreveport killed (89 votes)

3. Sharpie used to fix student grooming violation (91 votes)

2. Wildfires/drought (2,384) 

1. SAU horse theft and arrests (2,399 votes)

From the still-unsolved triple murder inside a Bossier City appliance store to a summer of drought and wildfire, 2011 was an eventful year for the ArkLaTex. More>>

