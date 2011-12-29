No ArkLaTex Sears or Kmart stores on first closure list

For now, ArkLaTex Sears and Kmart stores are staying open, according to a list the Sears Holding Corp. posted on Thursday.



On Thursday, Sears Holding Corporation posted a list of 79 stores they plan to close in the coming months.



The list of Kmart and Sears store closures doesn't contain any from the ArkLaTex.



According to a release sent out earlier this week, more closures are coming. We don't know at this time if there will be any ArkLaTex stores on the next list.



Sears Holdings Corp., based in Hoffman Estates, Ill., says the store closings will generate $140 to $170 million in cash inventory sales.

[Click here to see the list of closures]



