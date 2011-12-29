Arguments over evidence force delays in Seaton rape case

Arguments over evidence requested by attorneys fro Rick Seaton have resulted in another delay in the preparations for the forcible rape trial of the former Shreveport CAO.

Richard A. "Rick" Seaton Jr., the former Assistant Chief Administrative Officer to Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover, is charged with forcible rape and abuse of office, stemming from an incident involving a 19-year-old woman inside Government Plaza in December 2010.

The alleged rape reportedly happened after the Independence Bowl. His accuser was 18 at the time, visiting from out of town.

A bench trial for Seaton has been set for January 17th.

Related Stories:

Copyright KSLA-TV 2011. All rights reserved.