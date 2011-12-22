Murder charges dismissed against two Shreveport men

Shreveport police detectives say new evidence discovered within the last 48 hours has resulted in the dismissal of murder charges against two local men and the arrest of another in the death of Roshenna Crowder.

Caddo Parish District Attorney, Charles Scott says a warrant was issued for Demario Little,28, Thursday evening in connection with the murder. Little was taken into custody and charged with second degree murder.

Scott also said that the first degree murder indictments charging Barnell Johnson and Shawnee Bernard for Crowder's murder had been dismissed.

"Charges of perjury will be pursued in connection with the previous testimony at the grand jury that investigated the murder of Roshenna Crowder," says Scott. "I personally want to thank the Shreveport Police Department for their diligence and integrity in continuing to investigate this murder and in following the evidence where it led them."

As of Friday morning, Bernard was out of jail, but Johnson is still listed as an inmate on the CCC website.

The crime took place at a home on Fairfield Ave., back on July 30. Police said three men bust into a home on Fairfield Ave. and opened fire. Crowder and another man, who was identified as Donald Brown inside the home, each with multiple gunshot wounds.

Crowder reportedly died at the scene; however, Brown survived.

Police have also been led to believe that two young children witnessed the crime.

