FOLLOW UP: First look at where missing SAU horses were found

Area where four stolen SAU horses were found in Hayworth, OK

For the first time Monday, McCurtain County, Oklahoma Sheriff, Johnny Tadlock pinpointed the area where four stolen horses from Southern Arkansas University's rodeo team were found.

Five horses were reportedly stolen from the stables of the Muleriders Stables at SAU back in November, along with other horse riding property.

Four were found days later, malnourished but alive, in a wooded area just west of Haworth, Oklahoma. The remains of the fifth were found by the McCurtain County, Okla., Sheriff's Department on Friday morning, Nov. 25. Three suspects were arrested in the case, including 19-year-old Jaci Jackson, who was a freshman at SAU and a member of the rodeo team, in connection to the theft.

McCurtain County Sheriff says the investigation is far from over.

"There is a lot of emotions in this case and I know people want swift justice; however, our job is to gather evidence and present that evidence to the District Attorney in a way they can prosecute the case successfully," said Tadlock. "And if it takes a month, two months, six months, that is what we are going to do," added Tadlock.

The sheriff also says more arrests are expected in the case and their investigation has proven helpful in other areas.

"Some of the cases that we have been working we have received other information of other criminal activity and that is what we are pursuing at this time," said Tadlock.

Those other cases, according to the sheriff, include arson charges filed against Jackson and her mother, Wendi Cox; however, those charges are not directly related to the stolen horses.

Sheriff Tadlock says the two allegedly burned their home last year [2010] for insurance money. As of Monday, both women were out on bond in connection to the arson charges.

Jackson's next court date has been scheduled for January 19th.

