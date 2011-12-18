Driver hurt when Amtrak train slams into box truck

An Amtrak train en route from San Antonio to Chicago slammed into a tractor-trailer rig carrying a car at a Central Texas crossing north of Austin, critically injuring the truck driver.

The crash happened about 10 a.m. Sunday. Amtrak spokesman Steve Kulm says the Amtrak Texas Eagle was carrying 211 passengers and a crew of 14 when it slammed into the 18-wheeler.

Trooper Michael Knight of the Texas Department of Public Safety says the engineer sounded his locomotive horn approaching the crossing, but the truck was on the tracks and the driver ejected on impact. He was taken to Williamson Seton Hospital in nearby Round Rock, where Knight said he was in critical condition. No name has been released.

Kulm said two passengers were injured slightly but refused treatment.

