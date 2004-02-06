Specialty Building Products

Window and Door Planning

Center 1701 Old Minden Road @ Benton Spur

Heart of Bossier Shopping Center

Bossier City, La. 71111

(318) 752-8881

and

2804 No. 7 th Street

West Monroe, La. 71291

(318) 322-7783

Specialty Building Products, Inc. has been in the window and door business for over 20 years in Northern Louisiana. Now, SBPI has come to the ArkLaTex with a beautiful new showroom and planning center in the Heart of Bossier Shopping Center in Bossier City. Owned and operated by the Compton family of West Monroe, SBPI offers several award winning product lines including Eagle and Peachtree.

Eagle, nationally known for the highest quality windows and doors, offers warm wood interiors and unlimited design possibilities in 50 exterior colors. Different stain possibilities are offered for the interior. Virtual furniture for the wall, Eagle wood windows are classically beautiful and Eagle’s extruded aluminum cladding minimizes the chance of moisture infiltration. Eagle also offers a large selection of doors in many styles and materials for that grand entrance that your home deserves. Eagle products are built to last and designed for low maintenance and maximum energy savings.

Specialty Building Products, Inc. is a planning center and you are encouraged to bring your house plans in and let us customize a plan for your home. Whether you are building a beautiful new home or fixing up the old homestead, let Specialty Building Products show you how to make your life a little better with top-of-the-line windows and doors. Come visit us weekdays from 9am-5pm in Bossier City or West Monroe.